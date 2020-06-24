Twitter Bans President Trump’s Favorite Meme Maker, Carpe Donktum

Twitter has suspended the account of Carpe Donktum, President Trump’s favorite meme creator, for apparent copyright infringement.

“I Have ALWAYS Complied With DMCA Takedowns”

Carpe Donktum was a prolific pro-Trump account, with the President having tweeted out a number of memes and videos made by him. Last week, President Trump tweeted out one of Donktum’s memes that made fun of fake news by CNN.

The satirical video was then labelled as “manipulated media” by Twitter.

“Why is the President sharing fake videos on Twitter about two toddlers who are obviously showing a lot of love for one another?” CNN’s Jim Acosta asked White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Friday. “It seems as though he is exploiting children to make some sort of crass political point.”

On Tuesday, Carpe Donktum’s account was subsequently suspended, and the video removed, because of alleged copyright infringement.

Carpe received this email which claims his account committed copyright infringement pic.twitter.com/nRcNu8bIyX — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) June 23, 2020

In a statement posted on his website, Carpe Donktum said that after receiving a DMCA takedown order for the video, that he was then suspended a couple of hours later.

“Twitter has not provided me with any avenue to get my account back, so I assume they intend this to be final and permanent,” that he continued, adding that he’s got “ALWAYS complied with DMCA takedown rules, and I have submitted counterclaims when necessary, but I have NEVER uploaded content that has been removed.”

Despite the fact that that he has always “abided by the community guidlines, and followed the rules,” it doesn’t matter.

“I have been banned for being effective and they won’t even look me in the eye as they do it,” he continued.

RELATED: Hollywood Liberals Gleefully Gloat After Twitter ‘Fact-Checks’ President Trump On Vote By Mail – ‘Welcome To Accountability B****’

Carpe Donktum Was Banned Because He Was Effective!

I think Carpe Donktum’s assessment of this is totally right. He was barred not as a result of some copyright problem, but because the President, and countless others, loved his pro-Trump videos and memes. Twitter loves taking down conservative accounts, particularly those that are successful.

Twitter will listen to CNN, ABC and all the other conventional leftist media, and will kowtow to whatever they want. Let’s just hope that President Trump’s recent executive order cracking down on Big Tech could have consequences for these people.