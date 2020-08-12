Twitter apologise after post mocking Man Utd defender Jones

The club grumbled after the 28- year-old was on the getting end of a trolling tweet from the social networks business

Twitter have actually apologised to Phil Jones and Manchester United after they sent out a tweet out mocking the defender.

The main brand name represent the social networks website sent out a post on Tuesday night which check out”Name a better footballer than Phil Jones” The account has 58.2 million fans and a variety of those fans questioned the tone of the post, which was plainly targeted at trolling the centre-back.

Jones has actually been on the getting end of a great deal of online abuse in the past and it is comprehended United were dissatisfied with the nature of the post.

The club grumbled to the social networks business, who consequently eliminated the tweet and apologised to Jones and the club.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his group are presently out in Cologne, Germany, getting ready for their semi-final clash versus Sevilla in the Europa League on Sunday however Jones is among 3 gamers who is not part of the taking a trip team as he is out with an injury.

The 28- year-old is continuing rehab work back in Manchester to recuperate from a knee issue which has actually ruled him out of all video games because football resumed back in June.

“Phil has actually been following an individualised training program throughout the post- lockdown duration to …