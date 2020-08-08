Twitter and TikTok reportedly have had talks about a deal

Twitter has had initial conversations about a “combination” with TikTok, the Wall Street Journal reported, making the social networks platform the current possible suitor for the popular video-sharing app. As the WSJ notes, it’s unclear whether Twitter would pursue a possible acquisition of TikTok, and any such deal would have huge challenges.

The most significant obstacle to any deal is the Trump administration’s executive order from August sixth, which bars TikTok moms and dad business ByteDance from dealing with deals in the United States. The order works within 45 days. The administration thinks about the Chinese- owned app a possible security danger, regardless of no proof suggesting ByteDance or TikTok has actually ever shared Americans’ information with the Chinese federal government. TikTok has stated it prepares to challenge the Trump administration’s order.

And then there’s Microsoft, the only business up until now to openly acknowledge it remained in talks with TikTok owner ByteDance for a possible acquisition. The WSJ states Twitter would be thought about a long-shot in a quote for TikTok, with Microsoft the most likely front runner in anydeal Twitter is much smaller sized than Microsoft, and the WSJ’s sources state the social platform might be most likely to deal with less antitrust examination thanMicrosoft But Twitter likewise does not have as much cash as the …