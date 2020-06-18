Twitter adds voice messages in tweets, only on iOS for now

Twitter has added yet another enhancement to its myspace and facebook. Users on iOS are now in a position to add voice messages for their tweets that may complement the short text-based message.

You can Tweet a Tweet. But now you are able to Tweet your voice! Rolling out today on iOS, you can now record and Tweet with audio. pic.twitter.com/jezRmh1dkD  Twitter (@Twitter) June 17, 2020

When creating a new Tweet, owners of Apple devices could have a button to add voice right alongside the one that allows adding photos from the camera app or the gallery. The voice message can be 140 seconds long (2 min, 20 sec), and then it may be replayed in a dedicated audio player.

Videos and GIFs already are playing in an in-house player, adding audio was a logical step.

Theres no word when Android users will receive it, but given how large this new option is, it is likely to seem sooner rather than later.

