Twitter adds unprecedented warning to Trump tweet threatening to shoot Minneapolis protestors

Twitter has added an unprecedented warning to a Trump tweet, warning customers that the publish “glorifies violence”.

The message was added to a publish wherein Mr Trump appeared to threatened that folks protesting in opposition to the loss of life of an unarmed black man in custody could possibly be shot.

“This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about glorifying violence,” the message reads. “However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible.”





It is the primary time such a warning has been utilized to the president’s tweets.

As properly as displaying a message above the tweet at any time when it seems in a customers’ feed, the choice signifies that individuals will be unable to reply or retweet the publish.

“We have placed a public interest notice on this Tweet from Donald Trump,” Twitter mentioned in a publish on its ​official feed.

“This Tweet violates our insurance policies concerning the glorification of violence primarily based on the historic context of the final line, its connection to violence, and the chance it might encourage comparable actions at this time.

“We’ve taken motion within the curiosity of stopping others from being impressed to commit violent acts, however have saved the Tweet on Twitter as a result of it is necessary that the general public nonetheless find a way to see the Tweet given its relevance to ongoing issues of public significance.

“As is standard with this notice, engagements with the Tweet will be limited. People will be able to Retweet with Comment, but will not be able to Like, Reply or Retweet it.”

