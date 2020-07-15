Twitter accounts of Joe Biden, Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Apple and others apparently hacked

The accounts, alongside those of former President Barack Obama, Kanye West, Warren Buffett, Jeff Bezos and Mike Bloomberg, posted similar tweets soliciting donations via Bitcoin to their verified profiles on Wednesday.

“Everyone is asking me to give back, and now is the time,” Gates’ tweet said, promising to double all payments to a Bitcoin address for the next 30 minutes.

A spokesperson for Twitter said the business is considering the issue.

“We can confirm that this tweet was not sent by Bill Gates,” a spokesperson for Gates told CNN Business. “This appears to be part of a larger issue that Twitter is facing. Twitter is aware and working to restore the account.”