Twitter accounts of Apple, Uber, Elon Musk, Bill Gates, and more hacked to promote Bitcoin scam

Cryptocurrency scams often raise their head on social media, and the latest was huge, as it involved a ton of big names such as Tesla chief Elon Musk and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. Twitter accounts of Musk, Gates, and a few other renowned cryptocurrency entities were hacked to post a Bitcoin scam that claimed to double the money you send to a specific address within a specified time.

A bunch of high profile cryptocurrency Twitter accounts have been hijacked to tweet bitcoin scams. Likely a 3rd party App compromise rather that Twitter itself. Wallet has received ~$6000. pic.twitter.com/D8MiXrz9ml — MalwareTech (@MalwareTechBlog) July 15, 2020

Needless to say, the tweets were deleted soon, but not before catching the eyes of netizen and some poor souls apparently falling for it too. As per MalwareTech, the shady cryptocurrency wallet mentioned in the misleading tweet has apparently received millions of dollars from those who took the bait, and the hack was likely accomplished using a third-party app.

Moreover, the official Apple and Uber accounts were also hacked, and even celebs such as Kanye West and Mads Mikkelsen fell prey to this breach. In fact, nearly all major crypto Twitter accounts such as Coindesk, Coinbase, and Binance were targeted and shared the Bitcoin hack. Twitter says it is currently looking into the hack and will soon share more details.