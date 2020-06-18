TwitchCon San Diego has been canceled

TwitchCon San Diego, the streaming platform’s big annual conference in the US, has been canceled due to the pandemic.

“Due to restrictions on large gatherings and ongoing concerns for the health and safety of our community, the Twitch team, and the local San Diego community, we have decided to cancel TwitchCon San Diego this fall,” Twitch said in a statement.

The event had been previously scheduled for September 25th to September 27th. However, Twitch is leaving open the chance that it will host some form of TwitchCon this year, plus it sounds like it may take place on the web. “While we can’t gather in person, we’re exploring ways that we could join forces in an alternate dimension later this year,” Twitch said.

In March, Twitch canceled TwitchCon Amsterdam, which had been scheduled for May 2nd and May 3rd. And just this week, the PAX conference organizers canceled the in-person PAX West show in Seattle, which was scheduled for Labor Day week-end, and announced a new all-online PAX Online conference that’s planned for mid-September.

Many other big gaming events also have been canceled out of caution for COVID-19, including E3 and the Game Developers Conference.