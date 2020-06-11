Twitch will begin scanning and deleting clips that contain copyrighted music

Twitch plans to start automatically scanning clips of live streams for copyrighted music following a wave of takedown requests on years-old videos, which has frustrated streamers throughout the last week. Twitch says it will automatically delete clips with copyrighted music inside them and that it will not penalize streamers — under its current rules, streamers will get strikes for copyright violations that could ultimately cause a ban.

The culprit here’s clips — basically highlights from a larger live stream that have usually been cut out by way of a fan and saved to the streamer’s page. Twitch already scans the archive of a completely completed stream for copyrighted audio, and it mutes the stream in 30-minute chunks to wipe out any such thing that may be found. But that scanning technology wasn’t used on clips, too, which meant that streamers could have had years of clips with copyrighted music inside them that had opted unnoticed.

First, we will begin the work to give our usage of Audible Magic to identify existing clips that may contain copyrighted music and delete them for you personally without penalty. Over the coming months, this will cover newly created clips as well. — Twitch Support (@TwitchSupport) June 11, 2020

The scanning is done together with Audible Magic, a company that works with rights holders like Universal Music Group, Disney, and Warner Music Group, among others, to scan platforms for copyrighted content. Audible Magic has powered Twitch’s archive scanning since 2014, and now Twitch says it’s expanding that partnership to spotlight clips. Older clips are now being scanned first, and “over the coming months,” it’ll expand to new clips aswell.

As part of its response to the wave of takedown requests, Twitch also plans to create a feature allowing streamers to delete all the clips on the channel. Twitch hasn’t announced a way to appeal automated clip deletions at this time, but it has a process in position to appeal audio being muted as a result of Audible Magic’s scanning, so it’s likely there will be one in the course of time.

Streamers might play music in their broadcasts for many reasons; DJ sets are popular, or perhaps a streamer may possibly play music in the back ground. There may also be music inside a game being played, which would be described as a trickier situation for streamers to avoid. YouTubers have handled takedowns over copyrighted music for years, usually to great frustration.