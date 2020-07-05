“In line with our policies, President Trump’s channel has been issued a temporary suspension from Twitch for comments made on stream, and the offending content has been removed,” said Brielle Villablanca, a Twitch spokesperson.

The content that Twitch said violated its policies on hate included a video of Trump’s 2016 campaign rally where he called Mexicans rapists and criminals. Video of this rally was recently rebroadcast on Twitch, the company said.

Another video that Twitch said violated its policies was video of Trump’s recent Tulsa rally, in which Trump spoke hypothetically of “a very tough hombre” breaking to the house of a “young woman.”