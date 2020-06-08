Twitch streamers are getting blindsided by years-old copyright notices

Over the previous couple of days, a furor has been brewing on Twitch: out of the blue, streamers started seeing copyright takedown notices can be found in their inboxes. The claimant was listed as the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), and the infringing material was mostly recorded clips of old live broadcasts. And that’s a challenge because it’s stated very clearly in the Twitch terms of service when your account is dinged with three of these strikes, you get permabanned from Twitch.

The clips themselves were sometimes years old, too, which is a bigger headache because streamers who’ve been on the platform long enough have accumulated tons of these and now have a backlog rights holders can mine to file takedowns. Twitch doesn’t have the tools yet to let creators bulk delete clips, let alone search through hundreds at the same time that may or may not contain copyright infringing content.

Clips are an integral part of live-streaming culture: they’re short videos from a stream, no longer than 60 seconds, and they’re generated by viewers rather than the streamers. They usually retain the punchiest & most pungent moments from a stream; because they’re so short, they travel well beyond Twitch, meaning they’re helpful for introducing new audiences to a channel or streamer. (Clips don’t really go viral on Twitch. It’s not area of the platform’s design because of its not enough a traditional algorithmic feed.)

Have talked with multiple @Twitch staff all telling me my best option is always to delete all my clips ever. On top of it being near impossible for me to delete >100,000 clips, the creator dashboard isn’t loading any of my old clips. How am I designed to protect myself here? (2/4) pic.twitter.com/dWnvfiIkGC — fuslie (@fuslie) June 7, 2020

As an internet platform, Twitch needs to abide by these takedowns under the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) because it’s the law that governs copyright online. Essentially, Twitch can protect it self from copyright infringement lawsuits if it complies with the safe harbor provisions set out in the law it self, which include taking down infringing material as a platform becomes alert to it and adopting and implementing a repeat offender policy. The same does work for videos and music uploaded to Twitter, YouTube, and other platforms.

This is the very first time we have received mass DMCA claims against clips. We understand this has been stressful for affected creators and are focusing on solutions, including examining exactly how we can give you more get a handle on over your clips. — Twitch Support (@TwitchSupport) June 8, 2020

That means the streamers affected by the recent flurry of takedowns are theoretically in a lot of trouble. The notices have been sent, and now Twitch is required to do something — even when that isn’t fair at all to streamers. But because these notices are sudden, myriad, and targeted, it’s not yet determined exactly how that is going to play out. Twitch says it really is now building new tools for streamers to use to take down infringing clips, which will surely help.

But because of the way these takedowns were delivered, I also think that Twitch might bend its rules slightly. I don’t think we’ll visit a corresponding flurry of bans. At least I hope we won’t because that would be an extremely strange precedent for Twitch to set. This mass takedown also conveniently represents a much larger question: is the way we handle copyright on the web broken? I don’t think the answer would surprise anybody.