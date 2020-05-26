Twitch signs multiyear deals with popular streamers Summit1G, Dakotaz, and JoshOG

Twitch has re-signed popular streamers Jaryd “Summit1G” Lazar, Brett “Dakotaz” Hoffman, and Josh “JoshOG” Beaver, guaranteeing they’ll keep with the service at a time when others are taking deals to stream elsewhere (through The Washington Post). The phrases of the contracts weren’t disclosed, although they’re “multi-year content deals,” in accordance with a press launch from Loaded, the expertise company that represents all three of them.

Combined, Lazar, Hoffman, and Beaver have greater than 11 million Twitch followers. Lazar has greater than 5 million followers, making him one of many high 10 most-followed streamers on Twitch. Hoffman has 4.three million followers, and Beaver has 1.73 million followers.

“At a time when community is paramount, these Creators are a core part of Twitch’s mission to bring people together, and we’re excited to continue our partnership as we build the future of gaming and live entertainment,” stated Michael Aragon, Twitch’s SVP of content material, in an announcement.

Some different popular streamers who developed massive followings on Twitch have moved to different streaming platforms in current months. Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek, and Cory “King Gothalion” Michael have all moved to Microsoft’s Mixer, for instance, whereas Jack “CouRage” Dunlop and Rachel “Valkyrae” Hofstetter stream solely on YouTube.

Today’s signings aren’t Twitch’s first amongst this streamer exodus, nonetheless. Twitch re-signed Ben “DrLupo” Lupo, Timothy “TimTheTatman” Betar, and Saqib “Lirik” Zahid in December and Guy “Dr Disrespect” Beahm in March.