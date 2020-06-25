Twitch reckons with sexual assault as it begins permanently suspending streamers

When streamer Samantha Wong told Twitch that she had been sexually harassed by another streamer, the report went completely to the most notable. A Twitch VP who has since left the business, Justin Wong, says that he escalated her allegations to Twitch’s CEO, the head of Twitch HR, and a VP who managed Twitch’s relationship with the accused streamer. “All assured me it would be handled,” he wrote on Twitter.

But annually later, the accused streamer was still being featured by Twitch. According to Samantha Wong, who streams under the name Sampai, the individual she’d reported for harassment was not only still permitted to attend Twitch events, but he was even given the opportunity to host segments on Twitch’s official channel. “You, as a company, minimized and dismissed my sexual harassment,” she wrote on Twitter.

Wong is among dozens of those who have come forward with stories of harassment, abuse, and assault in the gaming industry in the last few days. The stories span the industry, but one group is heavily represented: Twitch streamers. These streamers, mostly women, say others in the Twitch streaming community, mostly men, engage in abusive behavior. A Medium post cataloging the recent accounts lists more than 60 people accused of misconduct, in many cases with accusations from multiple people.

“There need to be harsher consequences for people who do these kinds of predatory things on the platform.”

Their accounts have generated a growing demand for Twitch to do a more satisfactory job moderating, protecting, and setting the tone for its community. The company has said it will investigate and potentially punish the accused users, and as of Wednesday night, it had begun issuing permanent bans. But streamers are doubtful that Twitch is ready to just take them seriously.

Harassment and abuse issues have followed Twitch for years. In 2017, Kotaku said it was “incredibly easy” to get examples of harassment on the platform by simply browsing around. A Fusion documentary viewed the sexist harassment a female who is a premier Hearthstone player faced on Twitch in 2016. Bloomberg called harassment “something female streamers have to deal with routinely” in a 2015 feature. In 2012, Giant Bomb reported on sexual harassment at a Capcom tournament which was hosted on Twitch. Twitch tightened its policies around harassment in 2018, but it’s perhaps not evident to a lot of streamers that it’s had a real affect enforcement.

The men accused of harassment and misconduct vary from streamers with thousands of followers to those with thousands of followers or more. Some of the stories involve incidents that happened on Twitch, such as men who were allegedly streaming while messaging underage fans for sexual photos. Others didn’t happen on Twitch directly but involve people in its community. Several people said they met an abuser through Twitch or that misconduct occurred at a Twitch event or an afterparty at a Twitch convention.

Many of the accused may also be verified Twitch Partners. Streamers who are successful enough by themselves and devote enough hours streaming on Twitch become eligible for Partner status, which grants several perks, from the purple checkmark showing a streamer is verified to promotional opportunities at events like TwitchCon. Twitch says that it manually reviews applications, and never every applicant is approved, even if a user meets all the criteria that determine eligibility.

That checkmark of approval is a particular source of frustration among streamers criticizing Twitch’s inaction. They say the organization is giving these men a powerful position from which they are able to prey on fans or other streamers and that Twitch is failing woefully to ban verified streamers despite credible reports of harassment or assault.

if you think there are a great number of sexual assault allegations being released right now, just know there’s so many more individuals who are still too afraid to speak up. — pokimane (@pokimanelol) June 22, 2020

“There need to be harsher consequences for people who do these kinds of predatory things on the platform,” Nati Casanova, who goes by ZombiUnicorn on Twitch, told The Verge. “Like straight up, for some of these allegations people should be banned off the platform.” Casanova was one of two women who accused Tom Cassell, a Twitch partner with around 3 million followers who streams under the name Syndicate, of rape this week. The streamer doesn’t appear to have gone live since, but his account remains active on Twitch, where he could be among the most followed people on the platform. Cassell issued a statement saying the allegations were false, calling them “character assassination.”

Other disturbing accounts involve predatory behavior from adult streamers toward kids, in some cases using Twitch’s own platform tools. Twitch allows viewers to join up for a free account once they’re 13 yrs . old, and the company’s Whisper feature allows users to privately message each other over the site. That makes it possible for adults to send messages to children privately — plus some of the accusations stem from this mix.

Ci Richardson, who started using Twitch once they were 14, wrote that the adult streamer used the feature to send them sexual messages when they were 15. “How are you gonna protect all of those teenagers?” Richardson told The Verge. Twitch isn’t the only platform with this issue — in fact, no platform has done a great job of protecting underage users, Richardson said. They said they’ve heard from “a lot” of individuals who were underage when they were contacted by adults.

“This reckoning and industry-wide actions are overdue.”

The Whisper feature does not support sending pictures and can be turned off entirely, a Twitch spokesperson wrote in an email to The Verge. (You are, however, able to send links.) The company says it reviews “all reported video content for nudity” and collaborates with the Technology Coalition and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to combat daughter or son exploitation on line. “Twitch’s public by default design makes it a difficult place for this kind of behavior to thrive,” the spokesperson said.

Twitch issued a statement on Sunday night, saying it takes “accusations of sexual harassment and misconduct extremely seriously” and that the organization is looking at the allegations against streamers using its platform. Monday evening, Twitch CEO Emmett Shear published a larger note saying that streamers may be barred, have partnerships revoked, or miss out on promotional opportunities as a result of the investigations. “The status quo needs to change,” Shear wrote. “This reckoning and industry-wide actions are overdue, and this is another issue that we, and the industry, need to address to create lasting and positive change.”

But streamers don’t trust that Twitch is approximately to change. Shear has been CEO for almost nine years — since before Twitch was Twitch. (He was a co-founder of the site’s predecessor, Justin.television.) “Statements are cool, but when you’ve got a past history of doing the exact opposite, well I’m not gonna believe what you’re saying until I see action,” Katie Robinson, who streams as PikaChulita, told The Verge.

These dilemmas aren’t unique to Twitch. YouTube in addition has been slow to ban people for troubling behavior that reaches beyond the platform. In 2019, it initially declined to ban the account of somebody who pleaded guilty to coercing underage fans to send him sexually explicit videos, determining it should be left up because it wasn’t closely associated with his crime. YouTube reversed course days later and removed the channel.

1/? When myself among others came up with the #twitchblackout, we wanted to create a statement, we wanted to let twitch realize that us and incredibly viewer & streamer around the globe are the reasons twitch is indeed successful, that without is it will be nothing. pic.twitter.com/4HDookv4Kc — Delacroix The Hero of Twitch (@DelacroixHero) June 24, 2020

For Twitch, moderation can, occasionally, be tricky. When incidents occur on Twitch’s platform, there’s a qualification to which Twitch has already been too late: videos and chats all go up live, which means there’s no reviewing footage for harm before it’s on line. And like other on line platforms, incidents involving Twitch users don’t always occur directly on-platform and in public places view, requiring the company to take allegations seriously, develop policies around handling them, and devote resources to responding to them. The result could mean banning a favorite, moneymaking partner in response.

Twitch said it would start taking action against accused streamers on Wednesday night. The accounts of several streamers facing misconduct allegations disappeared from the website, though Twitch did not specifically state if they had been barred or if their accounts had been deactivated by the users. In a blog post, Twitch said it was reviewing the stories “as quickly as possible” and had prioritized “the most severe cases.” Punishments could include permanent suspensions, the business said. A Twitch spokesperson declined to comment on specific enforcement actions, but said, “I can confirm that, as stated in our blog post, we have begun issuing permanent suspensions.”

It’s a small start, but elsewhere, there has been fallout. One accusation from a Twitch streamer generated Omeed Dariani, the CEO of the Online Performers Group, a talent management organization, stepping down and the company losing a number of streamers as customers, The New York Times reported. Facebook Gaming suspended a streamer with near 940,000 followers, Thinnd, while it investigates allegations of abuse. And some top Twitch streamers have issued statements of support. Imane “Pokimane” Anys, perhaps one of the most followed streamers on Twitch, told her Twitter followers, “just know there’s so many more people that are still too afraid to speak up.”

“We are the backbone and heart and soul of Twitch. We want changes.”

To get Twitch to cherish the complaints, some streamers organized a blackout, promising not to stream all day Wednesday. Delacroix606, who helped organize the blackout alongside streamers SirKatelyn and TuecerPrime, told The Verge that a lot more than 1,000 streamers focused on stay offline, with some encouraging their followers never to watch old videos, either.

Delacroix606 hoped that some dip in viewership or revenue, however small, might make Twitch start to take notice and answer its users’ demands to take harassment more seriously. “We are the backbone and heart and soul of Twitch,” said Delacroix606, who asked to be identified by his Twitch pseudonym. “We want changes. You have to listen to the people who make your company what it is.”

The blackout didn’t appear to experienced an immense impact. On Wednesday morning, hundreds of thousands of individuals were still streaming top games like Fortnite and League of Legends. But some bigger names said they would stay offline in support. Actor Joseph Morgan told his Twitter followers that he was canceling a stream on Wednesday; the favorite streamer HasanAbi said he would stay offline; and Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda said he wouldn’t stream and asked fans to “support those who deserve to be heard.”

Casanova said Twitch’s issues with sexual harassment and assault are section of a larger problem within the gaming industry. “It’s a community problem, a platform problem, and a publisher problem all across the board,” Casanova said. Publishers are afraid to ban players for harassment in games, she said, and platforms then neglect to take harassment reports seriously enough. “I think that contributes to the overall community of people being able to constantly come out saying, ‘I’ve had something happen to me.’ There’s so many of them because this is allowed.”