Twitch doesn’t pay for the songs used on its site. Record labels want that to change

“Go shawty, it’s your birthday,” he rapped to CNN Business, echoing the song’s opening line. “I mean, I wish I could show you the clip, but of course it already got deleted.”

Weller — a former game developer for Telltale Games who has nearly 20,000 followers on Twitch — said he had no idea that videos saved by his fans could make him the target of a copyright infringement claim. Twitch auto-deletes full broadcasts after 60 days, so the clips are all that’s left of his old streams.

For years, Twitch has been the Wild West for streaming music, but in recent months it has attracted attention from record labels as its viewership has jumped during the pandemic. In July, Twitch had 1.4 billion hours watched, up 67% compared to the same period last year, with 17.6 million watched in the music category, according to Stream Elements, a publisher of industry reports.

Twitch has fallen under scrutiny by record labels represented by the RIAA, which holds copyrights to millions of songs. In June, the RIAA sent out 1,817 copyright notices to Twitch users. Prior to the June crackdown, only 710 such notices had been issued to Twitch users since the association began sending notices out in 2017. Is it illegal to stream music on Twitch? Content creators can argue that based on how little music is being used and…

Source link