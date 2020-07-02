Twitch appears to ban SayNoToRage after harassment allegations

Twitch appears to have barred SayNoToRage, a favorite Destiny streamer, after a few women said that he harassed them or touched them without consent.

Their stories played a large role in kicking off the recent wave of harassment and assault allegations from Twitch streamers and other members of the gaming industry. Twitch said last week that it would just take the allegations seriously and issue permanent bans in some instances. SayNoToRage has denied the allegations.

The Twitch page for SayNoToRage disappeared Thursday afternoon, suggesting he’d been barred. A second streamer, Papa_Chau, who had allegations of emotional abuse made against him more than a year ago, appears to have now been banned today, too.

Twitch said it would begin issuing permanent bans because it looked into the allegations

Twitch declined to comment or confirm the bans. A spokesperson referred The Verge to a blog post issued a week ago, in which the company said it absolutely was reviewing allegations “as quickly as possible” and would “begin issuing permanent suspensions in line with our findings immediately.”

SayNoToRage initially issued an apology, saying “the things that I did were unacceptable.” This morning, that he followed up with an hourlong video claiming the allegations were “false, embellished, and some completely fabricated.”

This could be the latest in a series of high-profile bans — or likely bans — from Twitch. The service appeared to suspend Dr Disrespect, certainly one of its hottest streamers, a week ago (though it has yet to concur that ban), and on Monday, the service temporarily barred President Trump for remarks made within a recent rally.

Several smaller streamers were barred last week following a allegations, Polygon reported.