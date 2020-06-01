Twist in Australia’s ‘youngest COVID-19 victim’, 30, as it’s claimed he DIDN’T die from the virus 

The miner who was regarded as Australia’s youngest COVID-19 sufferer did not die from the virus, it has been claimed.

Nathan Turner, 30, was discovered useless at his house in Blackwater, in regional Queensland, by his fiancee Simone Devon final week.

Queensland Health acknowledged the coal miner had died from coronavirus in a case that puzzled medical doctors given he had not left his small city since February.

But Ms Devon, who works at the city’s bakery, has since claimed an post-mortem revealed Mr Turner didn’t have the lethal virus.

Nathan Turner, who was regarded as Australia’s youngest COVID-19 sufferer, did not die from the virus, it has been claimed

Locals are seen queuing to get coronavirus checks final week in Blackwater (pictured) after it was reported Mr Turner had died from the virus

Fairbairn Bakery Emerald, the place Nathan Turner’s fiance works, on Monday evening claimed the coal miner examined unfavorable to COVID-19

‘We have simply obtained phrase from our employees member, Nathan’s accomplice, that his post-mortem report has come in and Nathan has been CLEARED as COVID 19 NEGATIVE,’ a put up on Fairbairn Bakery Emerald learn on Monday evening.

‘Now his family members will be left in peace and Nathan can lastly RIP.

‘Our ideas are with everybody who has been instantly impacted by this complete ordeal, and the little group of Blackwater can now breathe simple.’

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Queensland Health for remark.

Mr Turner had a collection of well being issues and had been displaying signs in the weeks earlier than his demise, however was solely examined after his physique was discovered.

After the 30-year-old’s demise was made public, Queensland chief well being officer Jeannette Young denied allegations he didn’t have the illness.

‘There was a check completed … which is a really delicate check and it got here again constructive,’ MS Young advised reporters.

‘I consider it was a constructive.’

Ms Young mentioned Mr Turner had a ‘difficult medical historical past’ that ‘must be labored by’ and didn’t know the influence of his different medical points.

‘Whether or not COVID-19 was the precipitating trigger for his demise, that is how we report it,’ she mentioned.

Since his May 26 demise, Mr Turner’s household has maintained they do not consider COVID-19 brought about his demise as he additionally suffered from epilepsy and bronchial asthma, and commonly caught the flu.

Mystery surrounded the suspected coronavirus case, after it was revealed Mr Turner had not left the small city in months and there have been no different recognized native circumstances.

Nathan Turner (pictured) was described as ‘a rustic gentleman’ by his devastated mates after he turned the youngest individual in Australia to die with coronavirus

Nathan Turner is pictured together with his accomplice Simone Devon, who found his physique final Tuesday after she returned from work

Mr Turner’s physique was found in his Blackwater house (pictured) on May 26 after his fiancee returned from work at a neighborhood bakery

Mr Turner’s demise sparked fears of an outbreak in Blackwood and locals have been examined en masse final week.

Ms Devon examined unfavorable to the virus 3 times and greater than 500 Blackwater residents additionally returned unfavorable outcomes.

It was reported a nurse from Rockhampton might have been the supply of an infection after she broke journey restrictions to drive 195km to Blackwater on May 10.

The nurse, whose identify hasn’t been revealed, advised authorities she had taken a 400km spherical journey to ‘watch the sundown’ in the mining city.

She was re-interviewed final Thursday as authorities tried to piece collectively how COVID-19 reached the city – with the nurse admitting she had been on a latest vacation to Malaysia.

Officials then mentioned it was ‘unlikely’ the nurse was the reason behind Mr Turner’s an infection due to the timing of her weird journey.

Her journey was 17 days earlier than Mr Turner’s demise, and he was reportedly struggling signs 21 days earlier than he handed away.

The nurse insisted that she by no means left her automobile throughout the street journey, and had no contact with different individuals.