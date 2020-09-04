Twinsburg, Ohio police officer acts quickly to rescue child from rollover crash on I-480

By
Jasyson
-

Officer Encarnacion saved Emma Jameson’s four-year-old child who was caught inside her amounted to cars and truck. Police state when they discovered the little women’ legs were losing color, officer Encarnacion delved into action, crawling into the wreckage, and cutting the child’s security seat totally free and getting her out from the cars and truck.

Source link

Post Views: 22

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR