Twins’ Trevor May on MLB’s return: ‘We’re all just waiting for bad news’

ROB MANFRED REVEALS MLB NEVER MEANT TO PLAY A LOT MORE THAN 60 GAMES

“Maybe I’m not scared enough for my own safety. But I’m dreading that day I wake up and see on Twitter that someone in a front office somewhere not only tested positive but is really in dire straits.

“We’re not doctors that need to be there for others,” May added. “I understand the entire [thinking] — ‘It’s fun to watch and would be a nice distraction.’ I get that. People need to be distracted sometimes. But sometimes it feels a bit like we now have a responsibility to send the other message that maybe we really should figure this out as a group rather than try to force things we should do today. It’s sort of what we’re doing.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

May isn’t the only real player throughout the major sports in the United States to speak out about his concerns with coronavirus, and that he won’t function as the last. As more players continue to test positive for the virus, they’ll either opt-out of the rest of the growing season depending on how serious it is, or the season might be canceled altogether.