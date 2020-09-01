Twins To Activate Buxton, Pineda, Donaldson This Week

The Twins didn’t make any relocations at the trade due date however will still get some essential additions today. Dan Hayes of The Athletic tweets that center fielder Byron Buxton will be triggered from the hurt list today, while right-hander Michael Pineda will return from his lowered 60-game PED suspension tonight too. Third baseman Josh Donaldson will be restored from the IL tomorrow, Hayes includes.

The Twins have actually faceplanted over the previous week, dropping 6 straight video games to be up to 3rd location in theAmerican League Central They’re still in playoff position however are now slotted in as aNo 7 seed under the broadened format, whereas they ‘d formerly remained in the mix for the leading total seed in theAmerican League There’s still time to right the ship, naturally, especially with 6 more video games versus the first-place White Sox and 3 more versus the second-place Indians still on the schedule.

Buxton started the season in a 1-for-15 depression however has actually struck.264 with 5 homers and a. 566 slugging portion in 15 video games considering that. Unfortunately, he’s just drawn one walk on the year, leaving him with an awful slash line of.221/.225/.456. He’s been out considering thatAug 20 due to take on swelling, however the hope will be that he can continue his power output while revealing a bit more discipline to …