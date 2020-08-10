Twins Select Cory Gearrin’s Contract

The Twins have actually picked the contract of right-hander Cory Gearrin, the club revealed. Right- hander Sean Poppen has actually been optioned to develop space for Gearrin.

Gearrin tattooed a minors handle Minnesota back in February and will now make the prorated part of a $1MM ensured wage for reaching the active lineup. The 34- year-old does not boast the huge fastball released by the majority of reducers, though Gearrin has actually been a regularly strong bullpen arm over his 8 Major League seasons, with a profession 3.64 AGE, 2.19 K/BB rate, and 8.4 K/9 over 302 innings. He wasn’t too away those averages over 55 1/3 innings with the Mariners and Yankees in 2019, providing a combined 4.07 AGE, 1.88 K/BB, and 7.6 K/9.