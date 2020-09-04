Twins Place Max Kepler On Injured List, Promote Brent Rooker

11:32 am: Twins skipper Rocco Baldelli informs press reporters that Kepler is just anticipated to be sidelined for the minimum 10 days (Twitter link by means of MLB.com’s Do-Hyoung Park). Kepler may’ve prevented an IL stint completely had actually the group been at complete strength, however with numerous gamers likewise banged up, they required to get a fresh body onto the lineup.

11:15 am: The Twins have actually positioned ideal fielder Max Kepler on the 10-day injured list due to a left adductor stress and chose the agreement of outfielder Brent Rooker from their alternate training website inSt Paul, per a group statement. The club likewise included Willians Astudillo as the 29th male for today’s doubleheader and revealed that righty Juan Minaya cleared waivers and has actually been outrighted back toSt Paul.

Minnesota only simply got Josh Donaldson and Byron Buxton back from the injured list, however they’ll now see a 3rd crucial piece of their lineup sidelined for the foreseeable future. An anticipated timeline for Kepler’s return has actually not been offered.

Kepler, 27, has actually slashed.220/.322/.431 with 7 homers, 5 doubles and 3 takes through 143 plate looks to start the 2020 season. He’s played strong defense along the method, contacting a +2.5 Ultimate Zone Rating and +1 Defensive Runs Saved in 259 innings in right. It’s a significant loss for the …