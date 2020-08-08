Twins Place Josh Donaldson On IL

The Twins have actually put 3rd baseman Josh Donaldson on the hurt list with a stretched right calf, Dan Hayes of The Athletic was amongst those to report. The relocation’s retroactive toAug 4, though it’s uncertain the length of time Donaldson will require to recuperate.

Minnesota has actually gone all week without Donaldson, who suffered the injury July31 It’s particularly worrying when you think about that calf concerns contributed in Donaldson’s minimal 2018 in between the Blue Jays andIndians The previous MVP went back to health and form a year ago as a Brave, however, which sufficed to encourage a Twins club that wants to promote a World Series title to sign him to a four-year, $92 MM agreement in complimentary firm over the winter season. The 34- year-old has actually considering that built up 27 plate looks as a Twin and batted.182/.296/.318, though the group has actually still left to an amazing 10 -3 start.

With Donaldson not available over the previous numerous days, the Twins have actually relied on Marwin Gonzalez and Ehire Adrianza at the hot corner. Gonzalez has actually delighted in a great start, however Adrianza has actually started badly.