The Twins have actually put RHP Jake Odorizzi on the 10-day hurt list due to a chest contusion, reports Aaron Gleeman ofThe Athletic He’ll be signed up with by Zack Littell, who’s handling elbow swelling. Meanwhile, Homer Bailey has actually been moved to the 45-day hurt list after a case of tendinitis in his tossing arm landed him on the IL in earlyAugust Righty Sean Poppen and lefty Danny Coulombe were contributed to the active lineup.

More to come.