Twins Place Alex Avila On 10-Day Injured List

The Twins positioned Alex Avila on the 10-day injured list previously today, as the catcher is sidelined due to decrease back tightness. Utilityman Willians Astudillo and outfielderLaMonte Wade Jr were phoned from Minnesota’s alternate training website to change both Avila and righty Sean Poppen, who was optioned down to the alternate website.

Avila has actually struck.167/.352/.262 over 54 plate looks this season, getting a more even share of playing time than anticipated considering that routine catcher Mitch Garver has himself been on the IL considering that August 20. With both Garver and Avila out, the Twins’ capturing corps includes novice Ryan Jeffers and Astudillo, who has actually played every position other than shortstop over his 3 MLB seasons however has actually invested most of his time behind the plate.

Juan Graterol, Tomas Telis, and Caleb Hamilton are the other catchers at Minnesota’s alternate training website, leaving the club without much capturing experience as it battles the White Sox, Indians, and even the unexpected Tigers for top place in the ALCentral It isn’t yet known when Garver might return, though supervisor Rocco Baldelli informed MLB.com’s Do-Hyoung Park and other media that Avila wasn’t anticipated to miss out on much or at any time beyond the minimum 10 days.