Twins Designate Ildemaro Vargas For Assignment

The Twins have actually designated infielder Ildemaro Vargas for assignment, Dan Hayes of The Athletic tweets. That will include 3rd baseman Josh Donaldson‘s activation from the hurt list.

Vargas is simply a couple of weeks into his period with the Twins, who obtained him from the Diamondbacks for money factors to consider onAug 11. While the 29-year-old Vargas brings a lot of protective flexibility to the table, having actually played all over the diamond because he debuted in 2017, his bat his held him back.

The switch-hitting Vargas has actually just summoned a. 255/.284/.385 line with 7 crowning achievement in 289 plate looks at the video game’s greatest level, consisting of 24 PA as a member of theTwins He has, nevertheless, taped a far more motivating.326/.371/.464 line with 126 extra-base hits (88 doubles, 21 homers, 17 triples) over 1,468 plate looks in Triple- A ball.