Twilight Star Peter Facinelli Has Lost 30 LBS In Quarantine! Look!

Who understood quarantine would cause the summer season of slim downs?

The most current in a string of superstar weight-loss news is Twilight‘s ownPeter Facinelli The star, who playedDr Carlisle (*30 *) in the hit movie series, lost an amazing 30 lbs in the middle of the coronavirus crisis and is now “physically in better shape than I’ve ever been,” he informed People.

The 46-year-old described:

“Everything’s kind of shut down right now and I wanted to focus on myself. So I did a lot of meditating, a lot of reading and a lot of growing personally and just wanted to physically see if I could get as physically fit as I could.”

Facinelli credited much healthier consuming for his change– however it’s not just the weight-loss he’s commemorating. He included:

“Now I feel leaner, I feel more cut, I feel I have a lot more energy.”

The Nurse Jackie alum’s make over simply took place to accompany a collaboration with The Prostate Cancer Foundation and underclothing brand name Nic Taylor for a project to raise awareness for the illness. He informed the outlet: