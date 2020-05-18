Twilight Star Gregory Tyree Boyce Dead at 30

Twilight followers are grieving the fatality of Gregory Tyree Boyce

The Las Vegas Medical Examiners workplace verifies to E! News that Gregory, that played Tyler Crowley in Twilight, as well as his partner Natalie Adepoju were noticable dead on May13 The 2 people’ reason of fatalities are still pending.

A resource informs E! News that both Natalie as well as Gregory were located deceased in their Las Vegas condominium on Wednesday, May13 “Greg’s cousin woke up and noticed that Greg’s car was still at the house. He was worried because Greg was to be in LA. His cousin went to check on him and found them,” the resource exposes.

The resource states that before his fatality Gregory was “really focused and handling a lot of business.” And though he had actually transferred to Las Vegas to assist his mom, the expert exposes Gregory “would commute to LA for acting jobs and to see his daughter.”

A second source adds, "Greg was certainly an individual that enjoyed life and [was] incredibly favorable ... incredibly computer animated, truly amusing, he was the life of the celebration. I will certainly miss him. He was among my craziest buddies in LA as well as made my experience there truly unforgettable."

Gregory is most typically recognized for his function asTylerCrowley in the renownedTwilight movies.

InDecember, he commemorated his30 th birthday celebration, which he memorialized with anInstagram message assessing his life.Hewrote,”At one point I didn’t think I would make it to see 30 years old. Over the years like everyone else I have made mistakes along the way, but today is one of those days I only reflect on the great ones. What a time to be alive. Happy Dirty 30 self! Let’s make the rest of these years your best!!”

As for his partner Natalie, the expert shares they would certainly been dating for "a little over a year." She was 27-years-old. In a declaration shared to a GoFundMe, her family members defined her as being a "loving daughter, niece, sister, cousin, and friend." They proceeded, "Natalie had a lot life to live [and] we are distressed that her life was interrupted. Natalie leaves her only infant kid Egypt, her dad, 2 siblings as well as one sis, as well as a host of friends and family that enjoy her a lot."

Gregory is made it through by his10- year-old childAlaya

-Reporting by HollyPassalaqua