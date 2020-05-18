SPLITTING: Twilight star Gregory Tyree Boyce, 30, and his girlfriend found dead in Las Vegas
Twilight star Gregory Tyree Boyce and his girlfriend were found dead recently in Las Vegas
The Las Vegas Medical Examiner’s workplace validated that Gregory, 30, that played Tyler Crowley in the effective Twilight collection, was noticable dead on May13
Hi girlfriend, Natalie Adepoju, was likewise noticabledead The source of the pair’s fatalities has actually not been exposed.
Gregory Tyree Boyce, that played Tyler Crowley in Twilight, was noticable dead by the Las Vegas Medical Examiner’s workplace
Advertisement