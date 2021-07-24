If you didn’t already have plans for the weekend, we’ve got you, because the ENTIRE Twilight saga hit Netflix, and y’all, the internet’s reaction to this is HILARIOUS.
Home Entertainment ‘Twilight’ Fans HILARIOUSLY React To Full Saga Release On Netflix!
‘Twilight’ Fans HILARIOUSLY React To Full Saga Release On Netflix!
ByHanna Shardi
-
Recent Posts
Most Popular
DeSantis PAC selling ‘don’t Fauci my Florida’ merch. Hear Fauci’s reaction
A political action committee tied to Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has been selling anti-mask and anti-Fauci merchandise, including shirts that read "don't Fauci...
Facebook fires back at Surgeon General. Hear his response
US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy says social media companies have taken positive steps against the sharing of health misinformation but that "it's not...
CNN speaks with Jeff Bezos ahead of space flight
CNN's Rachel Crane speaks with Jeff Bezos and his crew a day before they take flight to the edge of space.
Crawl Space Repair Services – Details and Benefits
Before diving into the depths of crawl space repair services, you should know what exactly is a crawl space. A crawl space is kind...
Richard Branson’s spaceflight message: ‘I was once a child with a dream… imagine what...
Yahoo Finance's Stefania Georgiou reports on billionaire Richard Branson's launch into space.