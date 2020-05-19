Twilight Actor Gregory Tyree Boyce Found Dead At 30

Gregory Tyree Boyce, an actor finest know for showing within the first Twilight movie in 2008, has handed away at solely 30 years previous.

The Las Vegas Medical Examiners workplace confirmed to retailers on Monday that the star and his 27-year-old girlfriend Natalie Adepoju (pictured with him above) have been discovered lifeless on the condominium they share in Sin City on May 13. At the time of writing, the 2 people’ causes of loss of life are nonetheless pending.

A supply tells E! News Boyce’s cousin found the couple of their Vegas house after he observed they hadn’t left for a scheduled street journey to Los Angeles:

“Greg’s cousin woke up and noticed that Greg’s car was still at the house. He was worried because Greg was to be in LA. His cousin went to check on him and found them.”

The insider went on to say that Gregory had been staying on the town to be nearer to his mom, however “would commute to LA for acting jobs and to see his daughter.” They added he was “really focused and handling a lot of business” earlier than he handed away. Additionally, he and his girlfriend had been courting for “a little over a year,” so, it seems like issues have been total in a very stable place earlier than this tragedy. How extremely unhappy.

A second supply spoke of Boyce’s character and the way he’ll be remembered for his positivity and knack for making folks really feel good:

“Greg was definitely a person who loved life and [was] super positive… super animated, really witty, he was the life of the party. I will definitely miss him. He was one of my funniest friends in LA and made my experience there really memorable.”

As we touched on earlier, the actor was finest recognized for taking part in Tyler within the first installment of the Twilight collection, however his IMDB web page additionally boasts one other credit score for the function of Cowboy within the 2018 movie Apocolypse.

In an announcement shared with TMZ, Boyce’s household requested for privateness throughout this tough time:

“We as family of Gregory Boyce are very saddened by our loss. He was a dad, son, grandson, brother, uncle, and friend. He was the light of all our lives and we are very saddened by his death. The Gregory we knew was intimate with the world and a good person. He was a very respectful and responsible man. He always put others first. The family would like to ask for our privacy as we mourn our losses and thank you for your well wishes.”

And in an announcement shared to a GoFundMe web page for Natalie, her household described her as a “loving daughter, niece, sister, cousin, and friend.”

“Natalie had so much life to live [and] we are saddened that her life was cut short. Natalie leaves behind her one and only baby boy Egypt, her father, two brothers and one sister, and a host of family and friends who love her dearly.”

Boyce is survived by his 10-year-old daughter Alaya whereas Natalie leaves behind her son Egypt.

The investigation into the couple’s loss of life is ongoing, however TMZ additionally reviews that an unknown white powdery substance was allegedly additionally discovered on the scene. It’s heartbreaking to think about two lives reduce brief far too quickly. We proceed to maintain their respective households in our ideas throughout this time.

R.I.P.