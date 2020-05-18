‘Twilight’ Actor Gregory Tyree Boyce Dead at 30

Breaking News

Gregory Tyree Boyce— among the men that was trying Kristen Stewart‘s heart and also interest in the very first ‘Twilight’ film has actually passed away … TMZ has actually verified.

Boyce died last Wednesday in LasVegas An main reason of fatality is pending.

His mommy, Lisa Wayne, verified the information on social media sites, creating … “My baby boy, Greg Boyce was the best chef….oh man. He was in the process of starting a wing business, West Wings. He created the flavors to his perfection and named them after west coast rappers. Snoop Dog, Kendrick Lamar, Roddy Ricch, The Game, etc.” She proceeded, “He had flavors like, Tequila Lime Agave…those were my favorite. A Hennessy Maple flavor, oh man, just so damn good. I can say that my son was my favorite chef. He was on to something great and that was his passion.”

She took place to bear in mind in an extensive, caring homage, regurgitating a logo design for business he had actually begun.

As much as acting, Greg had actually just starred in 2 jobs– one was ‘Twilight’ back in 2008, in which he played Tyler Crowley, and also the various other debt is for a brief called ‘Apocalypse’ In ‘Twilight,’ he’s most unforgettable as the guy that practically struck Bella (Stewart) with his van.

At the last 2nd, Robert Pattinson’s personality, Edward, enters the means and also obstructs the van with warp speed and also stamina, leaving a big indent on the car.