Twiggy Forrest may have to pay millions after high court rejects appeal over WA native title rights | Business

Mining magnate Andrew “Twiggy” Forrest may have to pay millions in compensation to Yindjibarndi conventional homeowners within the Pilbara, after the high court dismissed his bid to appeal a federal court resolution that they held unique native title rights to the realm.

In 2017, the federal court granted Yindjibarndi native title beneath unique possession to 2,700 sq. kilometres of land within the Pilbara, together with the positioning of Forrest’s Solomon Hub iron ore mine, price billions of {dollars}.

It is now anticipated that FMG will have to negotiate a land use settlement with conventional homeowners, or pay millions in compensation.

Yindjibarndi Aboriginal Corporation lawyer George Irvine instructed Guardian Australia the standard homeowners had been jubilant at right now’s resolution, which marked the top of an extended and bitter authorized battle.

Irvine mentioned they had been nonetheless open to negotiating “in good faith” with FMG on a settlement “but it depends on them”.

“No greater effort could have been made to negotiate with FMG,” he mentioned. “But, within the absence of any negotiations, the one authorized recourse is a declare for compensation and the Yindjibarndi will try this. They have a mining firm turning their nation the wrong way up.

“FMG are currently operating on country without consent.”













Forrest has beforehand mentioned he was opposed to a compensation deal, describing it as “mining welfare”.

In a press release launched after the choice, FMG mentioned it “reconfirms its earlier advice that the decision of the federal court has no impact on its current or future operations or mining tenure at the Solomon Hub, and the company does not anticipate any material financial impact to the business as a result of the decision of the full federal court”.

The Fortescue chief government, Elizabeth Gaines, mentioned: “Fortescue has a powerful historical past of working with our Traditional Custodians and Native Title Partners throughout the Pilbara, delivering Native Title royalties, coaching and help to over 1,600 Aboriginal folks and over A$2.5bn in contracts to Aboriginal companies.

“We settle for, and have all the time accepted, the Yindjibarndi folks’s non-exclusive native title rights and pursuits over the related space. While we’re dissatisfied with the result, as we imagine this is a crucial level of legislation concerning the check for unique possession with potential implications for a variety of industries, we settle for the high court’s resolution.

“We remain open to negotiating a land access agreement to the benefit of all Yindjibarndi people on similar terms to the agreements Fortescue has in place with other native title groups in the region.”

But Irvine mentioned this level was not what the standard homeowners wished, saying they need to strike a deal for Yindjibarni primarily based on their unique possession rights, not primarily based on the gives FMG has made to different conventional homeowners teams within the Pilbara.