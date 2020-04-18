Twickenham to hold drive-through coronavirus testing for key workers | Rugby Union News





Twickenham is the house of English rugby

A drive-through coronavirus testing facility is to open at Twickenham to enhance testing for NHS and different key workers.

The appointment-only facility can be piloted for its first few days of operation and is a part of a brand new community of testing websites being arrange across the UK, with 32 testing websites opened to date.

The authorities says the community will present 1000’s extra PCR swab exams – that are used to establish should you at present have the virus – for essential key workers, beginning with NHS frontline employees.

“This new service will help end the uncertainty of whether NHS and social care staff and other key workers need to stay at home, meaning those who test negative will be able to return to work,” Health Minister Lord Bethell stated.

The RFU was “pleased to be able to support the COVID-19 drive-through testing programme”, stated chief government Bill Sweeney.

“We receive tremendous support from frontline services during match days at Twickenham and we are grateful for the opportunity to be able to support key workers during this severe national crisis with the use of our site and staff to support operationally,” he added.

The authorities says it is usually urgently engaged on establishing a home-testing service for essential key workers, supported by Amazon’s logistics community and different business companions.