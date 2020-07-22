Twenty-three abducted children rescued from a house in southern Mexico

Three ladies were apprehended on human trafficking and required labor charges.

The children, varying in age from 3 months to 15 years, were abducted from their households and required to work offering handicrafts under risk of “physical and psychological violence,” according to the declaration.

The rescue objective started after the attorney general of the United States’s workplace introduced a look for Dylan Esa ú Gómez Pérez, a young child who went missing on June 30 while at a public market with his mom, according to an earlier declaration from the attorney general of the United States.