Twelve women’s sports talents ready to take the world by storm

At the Road World Championships at Yorkshire last fall, Dygert-Owen, a former basketball player, obtained a dominant win in the time trial before failing within an audacious bid to overhaul Annemiek van Vleuten at the street race.

Then, in the monitor worlds in Berlin before this season, she broke the human pursuit world listing twice in the same day en route to golden in addition to major USA to a different stone in the team pursuit final. Their competitions? You guessed it.

Tom Cary

Shafali Verma, Cricket

A celebrity was born earlier lockdown when 16-year old Shafali Verma created a name for himself by assisting India achieve the closing of the T20 World Cup. The teenager grafted her manner to the very top of her game, growing up in the northern country of Haryana, a place where there were not any girls’ teams. After her request to join each and every boys’ groups in the city was reversed, her dad decided to trimming her own hair, take her to among the academies and register as a boy.

From that instant, there was no looking back. The right-hander made her debut India last autumn elderly 15 years and 283 days. By November she had been India’s youngest half-century manufacturer – busting Sachin Tendulkar’s 30-year album. By January, and not yet 16, she made a fundamental contract with India. The future seems bright.

Molly McElwee