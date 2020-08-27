‘Twelve Minutes’ gets an all-star cast including Daisy Ridley

Twelve Minutes, the upcoming thriller from Annapurna Interactive, is getting an all-star cast including Daisy Ridley, James McAvoy, and the (always great) Willem Dafoe. In the game’s new trailer, which premiered on the Gamescom opening night stream today, Dafoe delivers some wonderfully creepy narration to set up the concept: A man trapped in a time loop. The footage isn’t different from the top-down gameplay we’ve seen before, but the narration adds a new layer of intrigue. Twelve Minutes is headed to the Xbox Series X, Xbox One and Steam later this year.
