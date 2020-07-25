TV reporter discovers she has cancer after a viewer noticed a suspicious lump on her neck

The unanticipated series of occasions started in June when a female saw Price on air and noticed a suspicious lump on herneck The female instantly emailed her.

“Hi, just saw your news report. What concerned me is the lump on your neck. Please have your thyroid checked. Reminds me of my neck. Mine turned out to be cancer. Take care of your self,” the female composed, positioning the whole text in the e-mail’s subject line.

“My lovingly-pushy boyfriend, who is well aware of my predisposition to shrugging things off and pretending I’m invincible, forced a phone into my hand and I called my primary care physician to schedule an appointment,” she composed.

Her medical professional concurred that was something was incorrect and an ultrasound discovered a blemish growing on her thyroid. Price then saw cancer professionals at Tampa General Hospital and the viewer’s suspicions were verified: Price’s lump was thyroid cancer and it was infecting her lymph nodes.

“Had I never received that email, I never would have called my doctor. The cancer would have continued to spread. It’s a scary and humbling thought,” Price composed. “I will forever be thankful to the woman who went out of her way to email me, a total stranger. She had zero obligation to, but she did anyway.”

After exposing the news, Price stated she would be removing a week from work to go through surgical treatment. She prepares to have a CT scan and biopsy for other lymph nodes to guarantee the cancer has not spread out.

“As a journalist, it’s been full throttle since the pandemic began,” she stated. “Never ending shifts in a never-ending news cycle. Adjusting to remote workflows and in my case, taking on a new investigative role. We were covering the most important health story in a century, but my own health was the farthest thing from my mind.”

Price emailed the female back to thank her for what she did, however has yet to get a reply.

She ended her tweet by composing, “The world is a tough place these days. Don’t forget to take care of yourself. Take care of each other. Love y’all and see you soon.”