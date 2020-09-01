TV Ratings: 2020 VMAs Draw 6.4 Million Total Viewers

The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards carried out quite highly in the rankings department, provided the unmatched COVID-19 situations.

This year’s event, hosted by “Hustlers” star Keke Palmer, was down just 5% on in 2015 in regards to total direct viewership. A total of 6.4 million viewers tuned in throughout MTV and the 12 other ViacomCBS brand names on which it was simulcast, instead of 6.8 million last time around (that consists of the pre-show, primary program, post-show, and repetitions).

Those 12 other brand names consisted of the CW for the very first time this year, where it scored 871,000 total viewers and a 0.2 ranking amongst grownups 18-49.

However, in the social department is where the program sang its heart out. This year’s MTV VMAs provided a tremendous 41.1 million impressions on social networks, making it the 2nd most-socialed program of the year, behind just the Super Bowl (and just 7% behind at that.

Rather than packaging Barclays Center as the program generally does every year, the 2020 VMAs happened throughout numerous areas around New York City, without any audience members inn each. In regards to total minutes taken in, the 2020 VMAs were up 8% year-to-year.

Arguably this star of the program this year was Lady Gaga, who sported a magnificent range of attire and and a lot more striking masks. Gaga won a tremendous 5 awards all informed, consisting of the very first Tricon award, which honors stars who hold true triple-threats.

The event likewise included efficiencies from BTS, The Black Eyed …