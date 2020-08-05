TV host Richard Bacon shares video of his car going up in flames on LA’s Pacific Coast Highway

“I guess we’re gonna need a lift home,” the previous “Blue Peter” host tweeted. “Thanks to the lovely Santa Monica fire department and the delightful people on the PCH who stopped to help. The car started making a funny noise as we drove home from Malibu. Then dramatically caught fire. All 4 of us fine.”

The television character shared a 15- 2nd clip of the frightening scene, revealing his SUV going up in flames from its front hood. He recorded the video numerous feet away as firemens hosed it down on the side of the roadway.

In a different video published to his Instagram Story, firemens utilized a crowbar to raise the hood as smoke appeared from the car.

“We love you @santamonicafirefighters,” he composed.

He likewise shared a shot of the front of the car, keeping in mind that his better half, Jessica, asked, “how many lives have you got left?”

Bacon even more described on Instagram that since he’s “seen a lot of films” he and his 3 travelers “moved back” with care as they anticipated the car to blow up.

“It didn’t. Apparently that’s just a movie thing,” he included.