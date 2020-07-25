TV host Regis Philbin dies of natural causes age 88

Legendary TV host Regis Philbin has actually passed away of natural causes age 88, his household has actually validated.

Philbin died on July 24, his household shown People

The declaration read: ‘We are deeply saddened to share that our cherished Regis Philbin died last night of natural causes, one month shy of his 89 th birthday.

Legendary TV host Regis Philbin has actually passed away of natural causes age 88, his household has actually validated

‘His friends and family are permanently grateful for the time we got to invest with him– for his heat, his famous sense of humor, and his particular capability to make every day into something worth speaking about.

‘We thank his fans and admirers for their amazing assistance over his 60- year profession and request personal privacy as we grieve his loss.’

The host has actually been on the little screen because the 1960 s, consisting of Live! With Regis and Kelly (initially Live! With Regis and Kathie Lee), and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.

Born in 1931, he matured in the Bronx in New York and went to the University of Notre Dame, where he made a sociology degree in1953