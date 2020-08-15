Tuukka Rask, goalie with the Boston Bruins, opts out NHL playoffs

“I want to be with my teammates competing, but at this moment, there are things more important than hockey in my life, and that is being with my family,” Rask stated in a declaration launched Saturday early morning.

“I want to thank the Bruins and my teammates for their support and wish them success,” he included.

Rask completed in Boston’s initially 2 video games of his group’s first-round series versus the Carolina Hurricanes prior to choosing out.

The Bruins beat the Hurricanes 3-1 in Game 3 on Saturday afternoon in Toronto, one of 2 Canadian center cities hosting NHL video games. Boston leads the series 2-1.