TUTUO Wireless Controller for PS4/PS4 Pro/PS4 Slim/PS3, Bluethooth Gamepad with Vibration and Audio Function Remote Joystick Support Playstation 4-Red

1.This handle Compatibles with PS4.Provide a new game play possibilities for both newcomers and veteran gamers.

2.high-performance Bluetooth wireless connection providing reliable signals With no delay and no drop within 8 meters, and will not be affected by other wireless devices.

3.built-in left and right asymmetric motor, support dual motor and double vibration function, and 3D acceleration sensor and G Gyro sensor with six-axis sensing function.

connection instruction:

1.Insert the data cable into the USB port of the host, connect the data cable to the handle.

2.Press the small house button on the handle end.The handle LED will flash quickly.

3.When the single color LED on the handle is always on, It indicates the connection successful.

4.Unplug the data cable. The handle is automatically connected back to the host.

SHARE & OPTIONS

When the controller is connected to the PS4 console,the “SHARE” button and “OPTIONS” button can be used normally, But when it is connected to the PS3 console, the “SHARE” button corresponds to the “SELECT” button, and the “OPTIONS” button corresponds to the “START” button.

Double Motor Vibration

Built-in left/right asymmetric motor, supporting dual-motor dual vibration function.

Discover a new level of feedback you can feel with every hit, crash and explosion in games that support vibration feedback.

Feel even more deeply engaged with the action as the controller shudders and shakes in your hands, thanks to intuitive vibration motors.

Precise Control

Using precise control, the built-in touch pad and light bar creates a brand-new way to play your PS4 game.The joystick can rotate 360° without obstruction，which will help you achieve good achievements during playing games.

🎮【Signal】High Performance wireless connection technology. Provide reliable signals without dropping within 8 meters, free drive and automatic connection.Strong anti-interference, and will not be affected by other wireless devices. 3.5mm audio jack for your headphones so you can hear every boom, bang and blast with ease! Straight from the controller and chat with online friends via a headset, such as the stereo headset.

🎮【Performance】Wireless controller adopt 3D acceleration sensor and g-gyro sensor, according to the game state and the game scene to produce the strong and weak different vibration effect.It’s equipped with latest motion sensing technology, built-in three-axis gyroscope and three-axis accelerator.With the three features,it can detect omnidirectional dynamic information including Roll,Pitch and Yaw.Controller also supports PS4 touch and panel key functions.

🎮【High sensitivity】The highly sensitive motion sensors built-in to the controller offering another dimension of gameplay and unique way to play your PS4 games. Discover every hit, crash and explosion in games that support vibration feedback.

🎮【Wireless transmission】Using high-performance wireless connection technology and provide reliable signals without dropping, driver free and automatic connect with your PS4 . Please be informed that for the first time connection with your PS4, you have to use the USB data cable to connect firstly, then unplug the USB cable and press the PS button to become a wireless connection. PS: This controller isn’t made by Sony. This ps4 controller is from the third-party company.