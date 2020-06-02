Tuttle woman sentenced to prison for embezzling more than $1.2M from employer

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma woman has been sentenced to federal prison for embezzling more than $1.2 million from her employer via wire fraud.

According to federal expenses, Christa Dawn Jackson, 46, of Tuttle, labored as an workplace supervisor at AllPoints Pipe Service, Inc., the place she had entry to firm checks and accounting methods.

Prosecutors say from February of 2010 to June of 2017, she wrote firm checks out to herself after which cast the signature of the corporate’s proprietor on these checks.

Officials say she additionally made digital transfers from the corporate financial institution accounts to third events for her personal profit. They additionally say that she created false invoices to conceal the embezzlement.

In addition to charging her with wire fraud, she was charged with signing a false federal revenue tax return the place she reported that her revenue was $96,496 however her revenue was considerably larger.

Jackson pleaded responsible to each crimes and agreed to pay restitution to the corporate for more than $1.2 million and to the IRS for more than $223,000.

She was sentenced to 48 months in prison adopted by a time period of three years of supervised launch for committing wire fraud. She was additionally sentenced to a time period of 24 months in prison and a time period of 12 months of supervised launch for signing a false tax return, with the phrases of imprisonment and supervised launch to be served concurrently.

Jackson was ordered to pay a complete restitution of $1,477,872.10, together with $223,808.00 to the IRS, $1,229,064.10 to the sufferer firm, and $25,000 to an insurance coverage firm. Jackson was ordered to report to the Bureau of Prisons on July 21 to start serving her sentence.