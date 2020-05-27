Turtle smashes through Savannah driver’s windshield on Truman Parkway

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — An area girl and her brother say they’re grateful to be okay after a turtle smashed into their windshield.

Latonya Lark and Kevin Grant have been out operating errands round midday on May 12. While using northbound on Harry S. Truman Parkway close to Montgomery Cross Road, Lark observed one thing unusual coming at them.

“I thought it was a brick, and I told [my brother], ‘my God, there’s a brick!’” mentioned Lark, who was driving. She says she began to decelerate her car.

Before Grant had time to course of what was taking place from the passenger seat, they each heard what they described as a loud growth, and Grant was coated in shattered glass.

A turtle burst through the windshield on the passenger aspect, proper earlier than Grant’s eyes.

“When the glass broke, the first thing that came to my mind was just to shield myself, so it was just like, you know, turn and just cover,” the licensed cosmetologist advised WSAV News 3. He says he was left with small cuts after the incident.

Lark says the turtle had in some way smashed its means through her windshield after one other automobile probably struck it.

She and her brother imagine the affect from a car in entrance of them despatched the turtle flying proper again into their faces.

Grant did his greatest to calm his sister down and urge her to drag over and name for assist.

The Chatham County Police Department responded. A spokesperson tells WSAV News Three that how or why the turtle wound up airborne is undetermined.

The police report reveals Lark’s windshield was left with an excessive amount of harm to have the ability to drive safely, and the car needed to be towed.

“Even the police officer said if that glass wasn’t as thick as it was and I didn’t slow down the way I did when I saw the object coming, it would’ve been disastrous,” Lark mentioned.

The responding officers have been in a position to take away the turtle safely. Lark says the turtle misplaced considered one of his legs within the freak accident.

It initially survived, and officers wrapped the reptile in a blanket. It was later taken to Savannah Animal Care for medical remedy.

“The turtle got cited, but of course he didn’t have insurance and he couldn’t get a lawyer, so I wound up having to pay a deductible and everything else,” Lark mentioned.

Her windshield has since been changed. Reflecting again on what occurred, the siblings say it reveals that the sudden can occur — with no second’s discover.

“If people are not paying attention to the road…you know, whoever hit that turtle, they had to have been flying,” Lark mentioned.

She says after calling to verify on the turtle’s well being standing on May 26, she realized that the turtle sadly didn’t make it after dropping an excessive amount of blood.