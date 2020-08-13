Turtle Beach’s new Stealth Gen 2 have a refreshed design and USB-C charging

Turtle Beach is launching new variations of its Stealth 600 and 700 video gaming headsets, enhancing on the 2017 designs with a fine-tuned design that moves its buttons to a easier place while switching out Micro USB charging for much-needed USB-C throughout the whole lineup.

The peripheral maker is still splintering the headsets by video gaming platform, with a Stealth 600 and 700 for Xbox owners and choices made particular for PlayStation players. Really, the significant distinctions are what they have actually been for a while now: color and connection type. For the Stealth 600, you can get a headset that matches the color pattern of either console (or merely in white if you do not seem like showing your loyalty). And while the PlayStation variation counts on a USB cordless receiver, the made-for-Xbox headsets can link straight to the console or to a PC if you have an Xbox cordless adapter plugged in.

Turtle Beach states that its new headsets will deal with the PS5 and Xbox Series X, in addition to the present consoles. In the case of the Stealth 600 and 700 Gen 2 produced PlayStation, the USB cordless adapter enables it to deal with Nintendo Switch when the console is docked. Though, simply to prevent confusion, the previous model of Turtle Beach’s headsets will work simply the very same with the new tech. You simply …