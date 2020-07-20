Turtle Beach Recon 70 Green Camo Gaming Headset for PlayStation 4 Pro, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Mobile – PlayStation 4



Built for your next victory, your latest achievement and much more is the Turtle Beach Recon 70 green Camo multiplayer gaming headset. Featuring Turtle Beach latest lightweight and comfortable headset design for hours of play, with high-quality 40mm Speakers and over-ear Premium synthetic leather cushions that let you hear every crisp high and thundering low while blocking noise. Turtle Beach renowned high-sensitivity mic to ensure you are heard clearly and easily flips up to mute. Finally, the versatile 3.5mm connection makes it perfect for swapping between PS4 and Xbox One Controllers, Nintendo Switch, as well as compatible mobile devices.

Flip-up mic – Turtle Beach renowned high-sensitivity mic picks up your voice loud and clear and flips up to mute

High-quality 40mm Speakers – superior 40mm over-ear speakers produce crisp highs and thundering lows

Premium ear cushions – synthetic leather-wrapped ear cushions provide added comfort, improved bass response and better noise-isolation

Multiplatform compatibility: works great with Xbox One, PS4 Pro and PS4, Nintendo Switch’s 3.5mm jack, and mobile devices and PCs with a 3.5mm jack (PCs with green and Pink jacks require a PC splitter cable (sold separately))