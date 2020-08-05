Turtle Beach Elite Pro 2 White Pro Performance Gaming Headset for Xbox One, PC, PS4, XB1, Nintendo Switch, and Mobile



(as of Aug 05,2020 22:00:20 UTC – Details)



The Turtle Beach Elite Pro 2 Pro Performance Gaming Headset builds on the Elite Pro legacy with the next generation of audio performance across platforms. Custom-tuned 50mm Nanoclear over-ear speakers deliver championship performance, while the noise-cancelling Pro Gaming Microphone with TruSpeak Technology provides crystal clear chat. For PC gamers, the included PC splitter cable easily connects your battlestation. Aerofit Ear Cushions deliver comfort, passive noise isolation and deeper bass response by combining smooth athletic fabric and cooling gel-infused memory foam for unmatched comfort. Additionally, the sleek metal floating headband and exclusive ProSpecs glasses relief system provides added comfort so you can play for hours.

ProSpecs glasses relief system: Turtle Beach unique prospects comfort driven design removes pressure on your glasses while you play

Aerofit Ear Cushions Smooth athletic fabric combined with cooling gel infused memory foam keeps your ears comfortable and cool while also blocking out external noise and improving bass response

Durable comfort a sleek metal headband with a Suspended pad and swappable memory foam ear cushions ensure unmatched comfort