Turtle Beach – Ear Force Recon 50X Stereo Gaming Headset – Xbox One (compatible w/ Xbox One controller w/ 3.5mm headset jack) and PS4



Price: $29.95 - $24.99

(as of Jul 17,2020 06:05:30 UTC – Details)



Take gaming audio and comfort on Xbox One to the next level with the Turtle Beach Recon 50X gaming headset. The Recon 50X features Turtle Beach’s latest lightweight and comfortable design, with large 40mm over ear (closed) speakers that let you hear every crisp high and thundering low, plus convenient in line controls that allow you to quickly and easily adjust Master Volume and Mic Mute. The Recon 50X also includes an adjustable mic, which can be removed when watching movies and listening to music, and the versatile 3.5mm jack makes it perfect for using with the new Xbox one controller, PS4 Pro and PS4 consoles, as well as with PC, Mac and compatible mobile/tablet devices. Connections: Xbox One: New Xbox One controller with the 3.5mm jack or via the Headset Audio Controller (sold separately). PS4 Pro and PS4: 3.5mm. PC/Mac: 3.5mm. Mobile/Tablet Devices: 3.5mm. Speaker frequency response 20Hz to 20kHz.The Turtle Beach Recon 50X Stereo gaming headset works with Xbox Series X.

Lightweight and Comfortable: Play for hours (or days) in complete comfort

High Quality 40 millimeter Speakers : Hear every crisp high and thundering low with these large 40 millimeter speakers

Convenient In line Controls : Convenient in line controls place Master Volume and Mic Mute right at your fingertips

Versatile Compatibility: Works great with new Xbox One controller with the 3.5 millimeter jack, Xbox Series X, PS4 Pro and PS4, as well as PC, and Mac