Turtle Beach – Ear Force Headset Audio Controller Plus – Superhuman Hearing – Xbox One



Price: $39.99

(as of Aug 07,2020 21:22:12 UTC – Details)



Raise your game on Xbox One with the new Ear Force Headset Audio Controller Plus. The Audio Controller Plus adds Superhuman Hearing and Game and Mic audio presets to your audio experience. Of course, critical controls for Master Volume, Game and Chat Volume mix and Mic Mute are also right at your fingertips. With the touch of a single button, Superhuman Hearing provides a competitive advantage in multiplayer gaming by making soft sounds that are typically hard to hear louder, allowing players to pinpoint quiet audio cues like enemy footsteps and weapon reloads. The Ear Force Headset Audio Controller will work with any Turtle Beach headset with a 3.5mm 4 pole connection. It has been tuned for and tested with headsets made by Turtle Beach. You may not get similar results with headsets made by other manufacturers.

Features:

Your New Audio Advantage Designed by Turtle Beach with all new innovations for the ultimate Xbox One chat and game audio experience

Superhuman Hearing Mode Use Superhuman Hearing Mode to pinpoint quiet audio cues like enemy footsteps and weapon reloads. Access Superhuman Hearing through a dedicated button press

Game & Mic Presets Selectable game presets to customize your sound (Natural Sound, Bass Booster, Bass & Treble Booster and Vocal Booster) and environmental mic presets you can set based on room noise levels (Quiet, Normal & Loud rooms)

Stop SHOUTING! Use Variable Mic Monitoring to adjust the level of your own voice in the headset – so you don’t have to shout

Total Control Chat The Ear Force Headset Audio Controller Plus also features game and chat volume mix, master volume and mic mute controls

