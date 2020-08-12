Turtle Beach Battle Buds In-Ear Gaming Headset for Mobile Gaming, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PS4, Pro, & PC – Black/Silver – Nintendo Switch



The all new Turtle Beach Battle Buds in ear gaming headset is built to battle on any platform, anywhere you play! From road trips with Nintendo Switch to Battle Royales on Xbox One or PS4 at home to mobile gaming on your daily commute, Battle Buds are the perfect mix of in ear comfort and great sound. Built to be heard loud and clear with a removable high sensitivity boom mic or inline mic when you’re on the go. Play for hours in complete comfort and in complete control with a multifunction inline controller featuring master volume control, mic mute and a multifunction button for supporting devices.

Universal Compatibility : Designed for Nintendo Switch and mobile gaming on the go; Also works great with Xbox One, PS4 Pro and PS4 and PC

Crystal Clear Chat : Removable high sensitivity mic picks up your voice loud and clear or use the built in inline mic when on the go

Lightweight and Comfortable : Play for hours in complete comfort with three sizes of interchangeable ear tips and stabilizers for the best fit

Multi function Inline Controller: Inline controller puts master volume control, mic mute and a multi function button (on supported devices) at your fingertips